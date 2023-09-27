Nomura 'Overweight' On India, But Cautious And Selective On Asian Equities

Nomura has raised its exposure to South Asia by upgrading India to 'overweight'. It, however, turned cautious and selective on Asian equities, citing risks from elevated commodity prices and the U.S. Federal Reserve's higher-for-longer stance.

Stocks appear to have benefited from a soft landing, but this narrative could change, the brokerage said. "Elevated commodity prices, stickier-than-expected U.S. inflation, and the Federal Reserve's higher-for-longer stance, given the resilience of the U.S. economy, are risks for stocks in Q4 FY23."

Based on this overarching world view, we turn cautious and selective and raise exposure to the South by upgrading India to ‘overweight’ from a ‘neutral’ stance, Nomura said in a Sept. 26 note.

The brokerage downgraded Taiwan to 'underweight' while being tactically ‘overweight’ on China and Korea. It also upgraded Malaysia to a ‘neutral’ stance. “Style-wise, we favour a mix of value, strong balance sheets, and companies that can deliver super earnings growth, but avoid high-valuation and unprofitable areas of the market.”

Nomura is optimistic about Asia’s economic and earnings growth, while concerns about U.S. inflation and the growth outlook may dampen sentiment towards stocks. “It will be hard for Asian stocks to do well if the U.S. economy slows in 2024. Nonetheless, we think there is some support for Asian stocks from a strong earnings outlook and modest valuations.”