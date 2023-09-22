Nomura India Buys Cholamandalam Financial Shares Worth Rs 166 Crore

BQPrimeBusiness NewsNomura India Buys Cholamandalam Financial Shares Worth Rs 166 Crore
Nomura India Investment Fund Mother Fund on Friday bought shares of Cholamandalam Financial Holdings Ltd. worth Rs 166 crore through an open market transaction.

22 Sep 2023, 10:57 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Source: jcomp/Freepik)</p></div>
(Source: jcomp/Freepik)

According to the bulk deal data available with BSE, Nomura India Investment Fund Mother Fund purchased 14,51,000 shares of Cholamandalam Financial Holdings.

The shares were acquired at an average price of Rs 1,145.30 apiece, taking the transaction size to Rs 166.18 crore.

Meanwhile, promoter of Cholamandalam Financial Holdings Ambadi Enterprises Ltd. offloaded 10.58 lakh shares at an average price of Rs 1,151.02.

This took the deal value to Rs 121.80 crore.

Shares of Cholamandalam Financial Holdings fell 0.97% to close at Rs 1,191.75 apiece on BSE.

