Noma, One of the World’s Best Restaurants, Is Closing Its Doors

Rumors that Noma would close have been swirling for months. Rene Redzepi, chef-owner of Noma, said Monday that it wasn’t possible to make the math of fine dining work for his almost 100 employees and himself. “We have to rethink the industry,” he told the New York Times. In 2021, the restaurant lost money, even with government support, while selling $700 lunches. A Noma representative didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.