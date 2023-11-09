Nokia Vs Amazon Prime Video: Delhi High Court Takes On Patent Battle

The Delhi High Court issued a notice to Amazon Prime Video on Monday, asking the streaming giant to respond to allegations of patent infringement presented in a plea by Nokia.

The court, acknowledging the intricacy of the case and the necessity for a detailed examination, allowed the matter to be registered as a formal lawsuit.

The matter is likely to be heard next on Feb. 6, 2024.

By directing Amazon to file its response to the plea, the court is initiating the legal process to further investigate the alleged patent infringement and will subsequently, evaluate the arguments presented by both parties to arrive at a fair and informed decision.

Earlier on Oct. 31, Nokia had revealed that it had filed a legal claim, alleging that Amazon Prime Video and certain streaming devices manufactured by Amazon were infringing upon a range of Nokia's multimedia patents.

These patents are said to cover various technologies encompassing video compression, content delivery, content recommendation, and certain hardware-related aspects. Nokia contends that Amazon's usage of these technologies without proper authorisation constitutes an infringement on its intellectual property rights.

Nokia has also filed similar cases in the United States against HP. The cases in the U.S. concern allegations of unauthorised usage of Nokia's patented video-related technologies in the devices produced by HP.

Earlier in July, the Delhi High Court instructed Oppo, a Chinese smartphone manufacturer, to deposit 23% of $230 million as a royalty for infringing Nokia's three standard essential patents in cellular technology.

Nokia's three SEPs are crucial for ensuring compliance with cellular systems 2G, 3G, 4G, and 5G.