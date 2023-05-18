Nodwin Gaming To Raise $28 Million In Fresh Funding

Nodwin has further informed that they have executed a Share Purchase and Share Subscription Agreement (Agreement) on May 18, 2023, with Sony Group Corporation, Krafton Inc, Jetsynthesys Private Ltd. (Founder investor), the Company, Innopark (India) Private Ltd., Good Game Investment Trust, and Akshat Rathee and Gautam Virk for issuance of up to 1,231 equity shares, aggregating to Rs 197,19,03,201 for cash on private placement basis to the proposed investors, the filing said.