NoBroker Aims To Turn Profitable In Two Years, Expects IPO Within Five Years

India's first and only proptech unicorn, NoBroker, has set its sights on its next two targets—profitability and a potential initial public offering.

"Covid slowed our growth, but now we are back 200% plus of yearly growth, as far as FY23 and FY24 are concerned. The focus is now on how we can reduce expenses, increase revenue and move towards profitability. So, the aim is to get there over the next 18-24 months," Amit Kumar Agarwal, chief executive officer and co-founder of NoBroker, told BQ Prime.

The Bengaluru-based company was founded in 2013 and is backed by marquee investors, such as General Atlantic Service Co. and Tiger Global Management LLC. It has raised about $215 million till date. Google LLC also invested in the company as part of an extended Series E round in March this year, at a post-money valuation of about $1.06 billion.

In the next two years, NoBroker aims to be Ebitda-level profitable, Agarwal said. "In the first month, the profit objective would be sub-Rs 10 crore and then the aim would be to keep on increasing that number."

For context, NoBroker's revenue nearly tripled in FY21 to Rs 166.6 crore from Rs 63.4 crore in the previous year. However, losses more than doubled to Rs 189.6 crore from Rs 79.2 crore. The company has not filed its FY22 or FY23 results with the Registrar of Companies yet.

"Let the exact numbers be published. They will be published very soon, the audit is done and so, you will know the exact numbers, but broadly what I can tell you is that every year we grow revenue at least by 100%," Agarwal said, without providing exact figures.

NoBroker's core offering is its real estate services, which enable a buyer or tenant to directly connect with a property owner. It also offers a premium package, which allows a property to have top slot on the platform, among other features, and which is charged at a flat fee of Rs 2,000. This is the company's primary revenue stream.

It also offers packers and movers as well as painting and cleaning services, which is their second biggest source of revenue. Its third largest source of revenue is financial services—facilitating home loans, insurance, bridging loan payments. "About 50% would be the real estate services, 25-30% would be the packers-movers and home services and the remaining would be financial services," the CEO said.