No 'Silver Bullet' For Green Transition; Government Support Needed: Tata Steel CEO

There is 'no silver bullet' for green transition in hard-to-abate sectors, including steel, Tata Steel global Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director T V Narendran said on Saturday, noting it's a complex challenge and needs government support.

The statement from the industry leader comes amid growing concerns across economies over emissions, and need to increase usage of green energy.

Steel is the most commonly used metal in the world and one cannot do without steel. Even for the transition, steel will be needed whether to hold solar panels up, windmills, storage and pipelines, he said addressing a session at B20 Summit India 2023.