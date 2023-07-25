No Report Of Milk, Product Shortage; Milk Procurement Up 5.6% In June: Rupala

Milk procurement increased by 5.6% year-on-year in June, the government said on Tuesday.

"No such report has been received by this Department, about the shortage of milk and milk products in the country. The milk procurement has increased in June 2023 by 5.6 per cent compared to last year," Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Minister Parshottam Rupala said in a written reply to the Lok Sabha.

The department periodically reviews the milk situation in the country, he said.