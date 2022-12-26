No Proposal To Lower Threshold For E-Invoice Generation: CBIC
The CBIC on Monday said there is no proposal before the government to lower the threshold from Jan. 1 for mandatory generation of e-invoices.
Currently, businesses with a turnover of Rs 10 crore and above are required to generate an electronic invoice for all B2B transactions.
"There is no proposal before the government, at present, to reduce this threshold limit to Rs 5 crore with effect from Jan. 1, 2023, as no such recommendation has been made by GST Council as of yet," the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs tweeted.
The tweet came after media reports in some quarters said that though GST Council has recommended reducing the threshold for the generation of e-invoices to Rs 5 crore with effect from Jan. 1, 2023, the government has yet to issue a notification on the matter.
Under Goods and Services Tax law, e-invoicing for business-to-business transactions was made mandatory for companies with a turnover of over Rs 500 crore from Oct. 1, 2020, which was then extended to those with a turnover of over Rs 100 crore, effective Jan. 1, 2021.
From April 1, 2021, companies with turnover of over Rs 50 crore were generating B2B e-invoices, and the threshold was brought down to Rs 20 crore beginning April 1, 2022. From Oct. 1, 2022, the level was further lowered to Rs 10 crore.