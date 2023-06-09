No Pricing Relief For Indian Drugmakers Even As U.S. Faces Medicine Shortage

The U.S. drug shortage was at its worst since 2014 in the quarter ended March. While that should suggest better demand and pricing for Indian drugmakers battling competition in the American market, pharma companies and analysts see limited upside.

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd., India's largest drugmaker, said it has "not seen price stabilisation" in the period. This, the company's management said in its fourth-quarter earnings call, is "not just from Sun's perspective, but also from an industry perspective".

According to Manoj Garg, director of investments at WhiteOak Capital Management, the intensity of price erosion may come down compared to the recent past. But companies will not be able to take price hikes, except for marginal increases in a few products where there are shortages in the market, he said.

That suggests no relief for Indian makers of copycat drugs in one of their biggest markets. Domestic companies have been grappling with severe price erosion for in the past couple of years, leading to compressed U.S. margins and profitability. Increased scrutiny on manufacturing standards has only made it worse.