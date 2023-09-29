No Plans To Travel This Long Weekend? Here's Why You Are Lucky

"We have seen a 44% week-on-week increase in flight searches for the upcoming Gandhi Jayanti long weekend," said Aloke Bajpai, co-founder and group CEO at Ixigo.

Goa, Jaipur, Varanasi, Pune and Coorg are some of the popular domestic destination picks for the upcoming weekend, while Dubai, Singapore and Maldives are among the popular international destinations, Bajpai said. Majority of these travelers are planning a four-five-day family holiday, he said.

Saujanya Shrivastava, chief operating officer-flights, holidays & Gulf at MakeMyTrip, also said that destination preference during the festive season for domestic and international travellers remains largely the same as last year.

The most preferred destinations for holiday packages in India this year include Goa, Kerala, Kashmir, Andamans, Rajasthan, Gujarat, and destinations in the North East, with Himachal Pradesh dropping off, Shrivastava said. "Internationally, Indians are choosing Thailand, Dubai, Vietnam, Bali, Sri Lanka, and select European destinations served by direct flights.”

"We anticipate a surge in travel demand for October and November this year, primarily driven by a sequence of events and festivals, including the Gandhi Jayanti long weekend, Navratri, ICC World Cup 2023, and Diwali," Bajpai said. Travel searches for October are already up 26% year-on-year despite Diwali falling in November this year, he said.

There's a growing appetite for cricket tourism as well, as evident from the substantial increase in bookings and search queries for October in match venues like Ahmedabad, Mumbai, and Kolkata, despite the elevated airfares and hotel prices, Bajpai said.

Even as Indian travelers continue to focus on experiences, taking advantage of extended breaks and long weekends, they are becoming more prudent and making prior bookings to make the most out of their budgets, Shrivastava said. For instance, he said, the booking for holiday packages during the forthcoming festive season, with an advance purchase window of three to four months, now contributes 12% of overall bookings, doubling from 6% last year.