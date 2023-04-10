No Penalty On Late TDS Deposit, Says Supreme Court

In a significant judgement, the Supreme Court on Monday held that no penalty could be imposed on mere delay in remitting the tax deducted at source.

The income tax law says that if a taxpayer "fails to deduct" the whole or any part of the tax, then a penalty is to be paid equal to the amount of tax that was not deducted.

Interpreting the provision, the apex court said the penalty can be imposed only when there is a failure to remit the TDS and not when there is a delay in remitting it. The court said that the provision was clear and the words do not talk of belated remittance of the TDS. "As per the settled position of law, penal provisions are required to be construed strictly and literally," it said.