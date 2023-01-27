No New Facts In Hindenburg Report, Adani Should Step Up Investor Engagement: InGovern

Adani Group should see the fallout of the Hindenburg report as an "opportunity" for greater engagement of all classes of investors, the InGovern Research Services said.

The "strategically-timed" release on the eve of the follow-on public offering by Adani Enterprises Ltd. seems to indicate that there was some objective to scare investors, the proxy advisory firm said. However, the Hindenburg report may not impact the FPO share sale, it said.

The anchor book has already been oversubscribed on Jan. 25, given that the objective of many of the long-term investors would be to hold the stock for many years, InGovern said.

"There could be some sentimental hit among retail investors when the FPO opens on Jan. 27."