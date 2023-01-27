No New Facts In Hindenburg Report, Adani Should Step Up Investor Engagement: InGovern
The proxy advisory firm said the 'strategically timed release seems to indicate that there was some objective to scare investors'.
Adani Group should see the fallout of the Hindenburg report as an "opportunity" for greater engagement of all classes of investors, the InGovern Research Services said.
The "strategically-timed" release on the eve of the follow-on public offering by Adani Enterprises Ltd. seems to indicate that there was some objective to scare investors, the proxy advisory firm said. However, the Hindenburg report may not impact the FPO share sale, it said.
The anchor book has already been oversubscribed on Jan. 25, given that the objective of many of the long-term investors would be to hold the stock for many years, InGovern said.
"There could be some sentimental hit among retail investors when the FPO opens on Jan. 27."
The Bengaluru-based firm said that all Adani Group companies need greater equity research coverage by sell-side analysts.
Equity fundfraising by Adani Group companies, which do not have very diverse ownership, will result in wider participation by institutional and retail investors, according to InGovern. "This will also add free float and help in greater price discovery besides dissuading investors to short sell stocks."
InGovern underscored that there were no new facts in the Hindenburg report and, at best, it was a compilation of all past allegations against Adani Group.
There are no specific complaints made to SEBI for investigation by Hindenburg. The capital market regulator or the Ministry of Corporate Affairs largely act on specific complaints of fraud or market manipulation, it said.
"Hindenburg, as a short seller, should be considered as just another market participant who has a motivated view to release a negative report with (an) aim to bring down the stock price," InGovern said.
Disclaimer: Adani Enterprises is in the process of acquiring a 49% stake in Quintillion Business Media Ltd., the owner of BQ Prime.