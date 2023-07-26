No Negotiations That Need To Be Reported Under SEBI Rules, Says RBL Bank

RBL Bank Ltd. clarified that there are no negotiations presently that need to be reported under regulatory rules.

This comes after reports of the Mahindra Group buying a close to 5% stake in the private sector lender.

"The bank is not aware of any information that has not been announced to the exchanges, which could explain the movement in the trading," the lender said in an exchange filing on Wednesday.

RBL Bank also said that there is no pre-approval required. However, according to Reserve Bank of India rules, any shareholder who wishes to acquire 5% or more of the shareholding is required to make an application to the central bank to seek their prior approval.

No such application has been received by the bank till date, it said.

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.'s holding in RBL Bank stood at 3.53% of the total paid-up share capital as of July 21, the lender said.