No Need For Funding In Future, Paytm Confident Of Sustainable Free Cash Flow, Says CFO

Paytm does not see the need for funding in the near future and is confident of attaining sustainable free cash flow, the company's chief financial officer said Tuesday.

“We don’t see the need for funding in the near future. We have zero debt, and we are very healthy from a balance sheet standpoint," Paytm Executive Director, President and Group Chief Financial Officer Madhur Deora said.

With Rs 8,300 crore of cash balance, the company is confident of becoming sustainably FCF (free cash flow), he added.