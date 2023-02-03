Adani Entities’ Credit Profiles Face No Immediate Impact, Says Fitch

There is no "immediate impact" on Adani entities and their securities under its coverage following a short-seller report alleging malpractices, according to Fitch Ratings.

Fitch expects "no material changes" to its cash flow forecast.

"There are also no near-term significant offshore bond maturities—earliest in June 2024 for Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd. and December 2024 for Adani Green Energy Ltd.; and 2026 or beyond for all other entities—reducing refinancing risks and near-term liquidity risks," it added.