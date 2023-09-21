'No Distress', People Investing In Other Assets: Finance Ministry On Dip In Household Savings

The Finance Ministry on Thursday dismissed the criticism over the impact of declining household savings on the economy, saying people are investing in different financial products and "there is no distress".

The statement posted on X by the ministry brushed aside critical voices raised with regard to the decadal fall in household savings and its overall effect on the economy.

"Lately, critical voices have been raised w.r.t. to household savings and its overall effect on the economy. However, data indicates that changing consumer preference for different financial products is the real reason for the household savings and there is no distress as is being circulated in some circles," it said.

Net household savings declined to a 47-year low of 5.1% of gross domestic product in FY23 as compared to 7.2% recorded in the previous year, as per the data released by the Reserve Bank in its latest monthly bulletin.

At the same time, annual financial liabilities of households rose sharply by 5.8% of GDP compared with 3.8% in 2021-22.

Defending the position, the finance ministry said, the Stock of Household Gross Financial Assets went up by 37.6%, and the Stock of Household Gross Financial Liabilities went up by 42.6% between June 2020 and March 2023, no big difference between the two.

"Households added Net Financial Assets of 22.8 lakh crore in FY21, nearly 17 lakh crore in FY22 and 13.8 lakh crore in FY23. So, they added less financial assets to their portfolio than in the previous year and the year before, but it is important to note that their overall net financial assets are still growing," it said.