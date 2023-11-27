No Direct Or Indirect Link With Collapsed Tunnel In Uttarakhand, Says Adani Group

The Adani Group has condemned attempts to link the conglomerate with the collapse of the Uttarkashi tunnel, saying the group has no direct or indirect involvement with its construction.

"We clarify with utmost emphasis that the Adani Group or any of its subsidiaries has no direct or indirect involvement of any kind in the tunnel’s construction," an Adani Group spokesperson said in a statement on Monday. "We also clarify that we do not own or hold any shares in the company involved in the tunnel’s construction."

Noting that some people are making attempts to link the group to the unfortunate collapse of a tunnel in Uttarakhand, the spokesperson said the group strongly condemns these attempts and those behind them.

On November 12, a portion of the under-construction Uttarkashi tunnel in Uttarakhand collapsed after a landslide, trapping 41 labourers. Several attempts to rescue the labourers till now have yielded little success.