NMDC, Kalyan Jewellers, Aster DM Q2 Results Today — Earnings Estimates
Here are the earnings estimates of major companies that are scheduled to announce their results on Tuesday.
NMDC Ltd. will announce its results for the quarter ended September on Tuesday.
According to the average of analysts' estimates calculated by Bloomberg, NMDC could report a net profit of Rs 1,239.6 crore and revenue of Rs 4,158.4 crore for the quarter under review.
Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd. will also report its second quarter results on Tuesday. The company is expected to report a net profit of Rs 140.6 crore, while its revenue could touch Rs 4,399.6 crore, according to consensus estimates.
Aster DM Healthcare Ltd. is expected to report a revenue of Rs 3,276.5 crore and a net profit of Rs 78 crore for the second quarter on Tuesday.
EMS Ltd., Yatra Online Ltd., Trident Ltd., Natco Pharma Ltd., Rajesh Exports Ltd., NMDC Steel Ltd., Dhampure Speciality Sugars Ltd., Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd., MMTC Ltd., KNR Constructions LTD., ISGEC Heavy Engineering Ltd., La Opala Rg Ltd., Astra Mocrowave Products Ltd., Ethos Ltd., Orissa Minerals Developmemt Company Ltd., Wockhardt Ltd., Puravankara Ltd., National Fertilizers Ltd., Uflex Ltd., Maithan Alloys Ltd., KDDL Ltd., Jindal Poly Flims Ltd., Filatex Fashions ltd., will also report their earnings on Tuesday.
