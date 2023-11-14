NMDC, Kalyan Jewellers, Aster DM Q2 Results Today — Earnings Estimates

NMDC Ltd. will announce its results for the quarter ended September on Tuesday.

According to the average of analysts' estimates calculated by Bloomberg, NMDC could report a net profit of Rs 1,239.6 crore and revenue of Rs 4,158.4 crore for the quarter under review.

Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd. will also report its second quarter results on Tuesday. The company is expected to report a net profit of Rs 140.6 crore, while its revenue could touch Rs 4,399.6 crore, according to consensus estimates.

Aster DM Healthcare Ltd. is expected to report a revenue of Rs 3,276.5 crore and a net profit of Rs 78 crore for the second quarter on Tuesday.