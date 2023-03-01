NMDC Iron Ore Output Grows 4% In February; Sales Drop 4.78%

NMDC Ltd. on Wednesday reported 4% growth in its iron ore production at 4.48 million tonnes in February 2023 compared to 4.31 MT a year ago..Sales of iron ore declined by 4.78% to 3.78 MT in February 2023 compared to 3.97 MT in the same month of last year, according to an exchange filing..NMDC's iron ore production during the April-February period fell 4.19% to 35.62 MT from 37.18 MT in the year-ago period..Iron ore sales in April-February 2022-23 also fell 8.61% to 33.42 MT from 36.57 MT a year ago..NMDC, under the Ministry of Steel, is India's largest iron ore producer contributing nearly 17% to the country's total iron ore production.