BQPrimeBusiness NewsNMDC Iron Ore Output Grows 4% In February; Sales Drop 4.78%
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

NMDC Iron Ore Output Grows 4% In February; Sales Drop 4.78%

NMDC Ltd. reported 4% growth in its iron ore production at 4.48 million tonnes in February 2023 compared to 4.31 MT a year ago.
BQPrime
01 Mar 2023, 7:36 PM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>NMDC Ltd. (Source: Company website)</p></div>
NMDC Ltd. (Source: Company website)
ADVERTISEMENT

NMDC Ltd. on Wednesday reported 4% growth in its iron ore production at 4.48 million tonnes in February 2023 compared to 4.31 MT a year ago.

Sales of iron ore declined by 4.78% to 3.78 MT in February 2023 compared to 3.97 MT in the same month of last year, according to an exchange filing.

NMDC's iron ore production during the April-February period fell 4.19% to 35.62 MT from 37.18 MT in the year-ago period.

Iron ore sales in April-February 2022-23 also fell 8.61% to 33.42 MT from 36.57 MT a year ago.

NMDC, under the Ministry of Steel, is India's largest iron ore producer contributing nearly 17% to the country's total iron ore production.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated With Business News On BQ Prime
Get Regular Updates
ADVERTISEMENT