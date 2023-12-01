NMDC Iron Ore Output Grows 17% In April-November; Sales Rise 23%

BQPrimeBusiness NewsNMDC Iron Ore Output Grows 17% In April-November; Sales Rise 23%
NMDC produced 23.32 MT of iron ore during the first eight-month period of 2023, the company said in an exchange filing.

01 Dec 2023, 03:08 PM IST
(Source: NMDC website)

State-owned NMDC on Friday reported over 17% growth in iron ore production to 27.31 million tonnes for April-November 2023.

Its sales rose to 27.78 MT from 22.49 MT in the year-ago period, registering a 23.52% rise.

In November, the production was 3.83 MT against 3.61 MT in the same month last year.

The company's sales rose to 3.79 MT from 3.04 MT in November 2022.

Hyderabad-based NMDC, under the Ministry of Steel, contributes over 17-20% to India's total iron ore production.

