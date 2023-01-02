NMDC Hikes Iron Ore Lump Rates By Rs 200 Per Tonne

In the last price revision announced on Nov. 30, NMDC had fixed the rate of the lump at Rs 4,100 per tonne and that of fines at Rs 2,910 a tonne with immediate effect.

Iron ore is one of the key raw materials used in the manufacturing of steel, and any movement in its prices has a direct impact on the rates of the steel, an alloy widely used in segments such as construction, infrastructure, automobile and railways.

Hyderabad-based NMDC, under the Ministry of Steel, contributes over 17% to India's total iron ore production.