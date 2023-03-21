NMDC Hikes Iron Ore Lump Rate By Rs 100/Tonne; Fines Rs 200 Per Tonne

State-owned NMDC Ltd. said on Tuesday it has hiked the price of iron ore lumps by Rs 100 to Rs 4,500 per tonne with immediate effect.

The country's largest iron ore miner has also increased the rate of iron ore fines by Rs 200 to Rs 4,110 per tonne, NMDC said in a regulatory filing.

The prices are effective from Tuesday and exclude royalty, district mineral fund, National Mineral Exploration Trust, cess, forest permit fee, and other taxes, the company said.

Lump ore, or high-grade iron ore, contains 65.53% iron, while fines are inferior-grade ore with less than 64% iron content.

In the last price revision announced on February 2, NMDC fixed the rate of the lump at Rs 4,400 per tonne and that of fines at Rs 3,910 per tonne with immediate effect.

Iron ore is one of the key raw materials used in the manufacturing of steel, and any movement in its price has a direct impact on rates of steel, an alloy widely used in segments such as construction, infrastructure, automobiles, and railways.

Hyderabad-based NMDC (formerly known as the National Mineral Development Corporation) under the Ministry of Steel contributes over 17% to India's total iron ore production.