Nitin Gadkari Unveils World's First Prototype Of Electrified Flex Fuel Vehicle
The prototype will allow the vehicle to run on a combination of electric powertrain and engine powered by ethanol-blended fuel.
Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari unveiled the world's first prototype of an electrified flex-fuel vehicle that complies with the country's latest emission norms.
The prototype, based on Toyota's Innova HyCross, will allow the vehicle to run on a combination of an electric powertrain and an engine powered by ethanol-blended fuel.
Until now, automakers have showcased vehicles that can run on 20% ethanol-blended petrol. Tuesday's unveiling goes even further by claiming an ethanol blend of up to 85%.
The vehicle has yet to go through the processes of refinement, homologation, and certification. The expected date for the commercial rollout of the vehicle was not announced.
"The day ethanol economy becomes Rs 2 lakh crore, the agricultural growth rate will reach 20% from the current 12%," Gadkari said at the unveiling.
Currently, India imports over 85% of its oil to fulfil its domestic demand, amounting to nearly Rs 16 lakh crore. By introducing ethanol blends with higher levels of fossil fuel, the government aims to cut this dependency on imports.
The central government has set the target to achieve a 20% ethanol blend pan-India by 2025, which is expected to save Rs 35,000 crore annually in the oil import bill.
The ethanol mix in petrol stood at 11.5% in March this year, with more than 3,300 fuel stations dispensing the E20 blend.
There's a proposal pending at the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas to allow ethanol blending in diesel as well, Gadkari said.