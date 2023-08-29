Nitin Gadkari Unveils World's First Prototype Of Electrified Flex Fuel Vehicle

Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari unveiled the world's first prototype of an electrified flex-fuel vehicle that complies with the country's latest emission norms.

The prototype, based on Toyota's Innova HyCross, will allow the vehicle to run on a combination of an electric powertrain and an engine powered by ethanol-blended fuel.

Until now, automakers have showcased vehicles that can run on 20% ethanol-blended petrol. Tuesday's unveiling goes even further by claiming an ethanol blend of up to 85%.

The vehicle has yet to go through the processes of refinement, homologation, and certification. The expected date for the commercial rollout of the vehicle was not announced.