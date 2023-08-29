World's First 100% Ethanol-Powered Toyota Innova Unveiled By Nitin Gadkari; See Images

Nitin Gadkari, Minister of Road Transport and Highways on Tuesday launched the 100% ethanol fuel variant of Toyota Innova MPV.

This is the world's 1st Prototype of BS-6 (Stage II) ‘Electrified Flex Fuel Vehicle’ developed by Toyota Kirloskar Motor.

Taking to his official X (formerly Twitter) handle , Gadkari called it "yet another remarkable milestone in India's automotive industry!"

Gadari launched the vehicle in the presence of Union Minister Hardeep S Puri, Union Minister Dr. Mahendra Nath Pandey, MD and CEO of Toyota Masakazu Yoshimura, MD and CEO of Kirloskar Systems Limited Geetanjali Kirloskar, Ambassador, Diplomats from Japan Embassy, higher officials and advisors in New Delhi.

This innovative vehicle is based on the Innova Hycross and is engineered to adhere to India's stricter emission standards, marking it as the first-ever BS 6 (Stage II) Electrified Flex Fuel Vehicle prototype globally, Gadkari said.

The forthcoming stages for this prototype encompass meticulous refinement, homologation and certification processes, he added.