World's First 100% Ethanol-Powered Toyota Innova Unveiled By Nitin Gadkari; See Images
This is the world's 1st Prototype of BS-6 (Stage II) ‘Electrified Flex Fuel Vehicle’ developed by Toyota Kirloskar Motor.
Nitin Gadkari, Minister of Road Transport and Highways on Tuesday launched the 100% ethanol fuel variant of Toyota Innova MPV.
Taking to his official X (formerly Twitter) handle , Gadkari called it "yet another remarkable milestone in India's automotive industry!"
Gadari launched the vehicle in the presence of Union Minister Hardeep S Puri, Union Minister Dr. Mahendra Nath Pandey, MD and CEO of Toyota Masakazu Yoshimura, MD and CEO of Kirloskar Systems Limited Geetanjali Kirloskar, Ambassador, Diplomats from Japan Embassy, higher officials and advisors in New Delhi.
This innovative vehicle is based on the Innova Hycross and is engineered to adhere to India's stricter emission standards, marking it as the first-ever BS 6 (Stage II) Electrified Flex Fuel Vehicle prototype globally, Gadkari said.
The forthcoming stages for this prototype encompass meticulous refinement, homologation and certification processes, he added.
ððð ðð§ð¨ðð¡ðð« ð«ðð¦ðð«ð¤ððð¥ð ð¦ð¢ð¥ðð¬ðð¨ð§ð ð¢ð§ ðð§ðð¢ðâð¬ ðð®ðð¨ð¦ð¨ðð¢ð¯ð ð¢ð§ðð®ð¬ðð«ð²!— Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) August 29, 2023
Launched the ð°ð¨ð«ð¥ð'ð¬ ðð¢ð«ð¬ð ð©ð«ð¨ðð¨ðð²ð©ð ð¨ð ðð¡ð ðð ð ðððð ð ðð âðð¥ðððð«ð¢ðð¢ðð ð ð¥ðð± ð ð®ðð¥ ððð¡ð¢ðð¥ðâ,â¦ pic.twitter.com/eRR1kM03Pb
The Union Minister said that ethanol being an indigenous, eco-friendly, and renewable fuel holds promising prospects for India.
"The emphasis of the Modi Govt on ethanol aligns with objectives of attaining energy self-sufficiency, doubling farmers' income, transitioning them to Urjadata while continuing to support them as Annadata, and positively impacting the environment," Gadkari said.
Aligned with PM Narendra Modi's global mission against Climate Change, Toyota is fervently transitioning to cleaner energy solutions, he said.
Praising Toyota, Gadkari said that their strong commitment to environmental conservation is evident in their advanced technologies, such as Hydrogen Vehicles and Electrified Flex Fuel Vehicles.
Ethanol being an indigenous, eco-friendly, and renewable fuel holds promising prospects for India. The emphasis of the Modi Govt on ethanol aligns with objectives of attaining energy self-sufficiency, doubling farmers' income, transitioning them to Urjadata while continuing toâ¦ pic.twitter.com/cl3vIVIaKo— Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) August 29, 2023
WATCH The Launch Event Here
Live from the Launch of World's 1st Prototype of BS-6 (Stage II) âElectrified Flex Fuel Vehicleâ developed by Toyota Kirloskar Motor,Â NewÂ Delhi. #ElectrifiedFlexFuelVehicle #FlexFuelVehicle https://t.co/zBLSVzqVmT— Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) August 29, 2023
A few days ago, Gadkari said that he started taking interest in biofuels in 2004 after the petrol price hike in the country and visited Brazil for this purpose.
He said that biofuels can do wonders and save a lot of forex which is being spent on the import of petroleum.
He also hoped that the logistic cost would come down to 9% from 14 to 16% at present with the construction of more highways.