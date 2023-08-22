Nitin Gadkari Launches India's Car Crash Testing Programme To Improve Road Safety
The vehicle will be given star ratings after crash test evaluation to indicate the safety standard.
Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari launched the Bharat New Car Assessment Program to enhance road safety in the country.
"The new safety regime under Bharat NCAP and AIS-197 is a mutual win-win for manufacturers and consumers and an instrumental step towards safeguarding lives of our citizens," Gadkari said, at the launch event in New Delhi.
However, it comes with a caveat as automakers will send the base variant of a given model for testing on a voluntary basis. The programme will begin from Oct. 1 and the vehicles will be tested based on the automotive industry standard 197.
"Every year, we have five lakh accidents where around 1.5 lakh people die," Gadkari said. "And the loss to (the) GDP is 3.14% due to it."
To reduce these fatalities by 50% by 2025, the government is looking to overhaul the safety systems of the Indian automobile industry.
The industry is staring at a deadline to include six airbags in every car from October, along with the implementation of three-point seat belts and seat belt reminder alarm system.
Gadkari said the crash testing programme received applications for over 30 models that are going to be crash tested.
The evaluation of the vehicle will include an offset deformable barrier frontal impact test, side impact test and pole side impact test to assess safety of the vehicle for adult and child occupancy.
The vehicle will be given star ratings after crash test evaluation, ranging from 0 to 5 stars, with the latter indicating the highest safety standard.
The local crash testing of vehicles will also reduce the associated costs to Rs 60 lakh per model under the NCAP as compared with Rs 2.5 crore globally, Gadkari said.