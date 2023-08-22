Nitin Gadkari Launches India's Car Crash Testing Programme To Improve Road Safety

Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari launched the Bharat New Car Assessment Program to enhance road safety in the country.

"The new safety regime under Bharat NCAP and AIS-197 is a mutual win-win for manufacturers and consumers and an instrumental step towards safeguarding lives of our citizens," Gadkari said, at the launch event in New Delhi.

However, it comes with a caveat as automakers will send the base variant of a given model for testing on a voluntary basis. The programme will begin from Oct. 1 and the vehicles will be tested based on the automotive industry standard 197.

"Every year, we have five lakh accidents where around 1.5 lakh people die," Gadkari said. "And the loss to (the) GDP is 3.14% due to it."