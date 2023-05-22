Nithin Kamath Stresses On Importance Of 'Strength Training' By Using Gym Membership Adoption Rate Statistic

CEO of Zerodha, Nithin Kamath took to Twitter to lend his thoughts on the basic necessity of strength training and how many Indians in general ignore the concept of 'Strength Training' especially when they age. He made this point by using the stats which shows that only about 50 lakhs or 0.3% of Indians go to a gym.

Nithin Kamath was speaking of this concept in reference to the 'Gym Membership Adoption Rate' statistic, which was shared by the well known 'World Of Statistics' Twitter account.

Using these statistics Kamath stressed on 'Strength Training' and also spoke of how there are number of research reports which prove how doing regular exercises can delay death and prevent cognitive & physical decline better than any other intervention