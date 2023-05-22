Nithin Kamath Stresses On Importance Of 'Strength Training' By Using Gym Membership Adoption Rate Statistic
Strength training may enhance your quality of life and improve your ability to do everyday activities.
CEO of Zerodha, Nithin Kamath took to Twitter to lend his thoughts on the basic necessity of strength training and how many Indians in general ignore the concept of 'Strength Training' especially when they age. He made this point by using the stats which shows that only about 50 lakhs or 0.3% of Indians go to a gym.
Nithin Kamath was speaking of this concept in reference to the 'Gym Membership Adoption Rate' statistic, which was shared by the well known 'World Of Statistics' Twitter account.
Using these statistics Kamath stressed on 'Strength Training' and also spoke of how there are number of research reports which prove how doing regular exercises can delay death and prevent cognitive & physical decline better than any other intervention
Only about 50 lakhs or 0.3% of Indians go to a gym. Strength training is integral to increasing healthspan & we need more to focus on this.— Nithin Kamath (@Nithin0dha) May 22, 2023
There is enough research to prove that exercise delays death & prevents cognitive & physical decline better than any other intervention 1/5 pic.twitter.com/hkwqkoS1F1
He also went on to speak in more detail about the concept of Strength Training and mentioned how it becomes even more critical as one gets older especially once they cross their 40's.
Women's health has always been a topic of concern but has also been neglected by the gender itself. Stressing on this topic Nithin Said that Strength Training is even more important for women considering the fact that women are more susceptible to bone density loss than men. And inactivity and bad nutrition can deplete bone mass at 1% per year after age 40 across men and women.
Strength training is even more essential for women.— Nithin Kamath (@Nithin0dha) May 22, 2023
Inactivity and bad nutrition can deplete bone mass at 1% per year after age 40 across men and women.
Women are more susceptible to bone density loss than men, so strength training is important. 3/5
There has always been lot of misconception among the Indian public in general when it comes to the topic of fitness and strength. Many Indians feel that gym is the answer to everything when it comes to good health and a fit body. Nithin Kamath also somewhat busted this myth by saying that joining a gym is not the answer for starting your strength training, but he also stated that it can help you if you seek motivation by joining a gym and going regularly.
He stated that the objective of Strength training is to increase the intensity to increase and retain your body strength. And this can be achieved by doing Yoga or basic free-hand exercise routines like push-ups, pull-ups, squats and crunches.
You don't need a gym for Strength training, but it does help with motivation if you can get there.ð— Nithin Kamath (@Nithin0dha) May 22, 2023
Yoga, or a simple free-hand exercise routine of push-ups, pull-ups, squats, & crunches are enough. The idea is to keep increasing the intensity to increase & retain strength. 4/5
Nithin Kamath concluded this topic by brining in focus the idea of open-air gyms in public parks across India. He stated that open-air gyms is one of the ideal ways to instill the habit of strength training especially for people who are either intimidated by gyms or can't afford it.
He cheekily ended this conversation by stating that an open-air gym at every park in India will be 💪😬, which we assume it means will be a best way to educate Indians about the concept of and importance of 'Strength Training'
It is heartening to see open-air gyms coming up in public parks in Bengaluru. There is no better way to seed the idea of exercising among people, especially those that are intimidated by gyms or can't afford it.— Nithin Kamath (@Nithin0dha) May 22, 2023
An open-air gym at every park in India will be ðªð¬5/5 pic.twitter.com/Ki97UrSVN8
So lets find out more about what exactly is Strength Training which Nithin Kamath feels is an integral part to increasing human lifespan.
What Is Strength Training?
Strength training also referred to as resistance training involves the performance of doing physical exercises that provide resistance to muscular contraction to build strength, anaerobic endurance and size of skeletal muscle.. It is often associated with the lifting of weights but can also incorporate a variety of training techniques such as bodyweight exercises, isometrics, and plyometrics.
The objective of Strength training is to increase muscle, tendon, and ligament strength as well as bone density, metabolism which can improve joints and cardiac function. Strength Training can reduce the risk of injury in the elderly.
Strength training is one of the key training methods among many sports and is used as part of their training regimen.