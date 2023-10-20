Nithin Kamath Says Norms To Check Dark Patterns Will Impact Digital Businesses
The government in September released draft guidelines for dark patterns or tricky design tricks used in digital interfaces.
The government's regulations on dark patterns can contain the menace of unsolicited market calls and deceptive marketing but could impact e-commerce firms to fintechs and banks, according to Zerodha co-founder Nithin Kamath.
"My phone like for many has become unusable because of the nuisance of unsolicited calls, SMS, and WhatsApp messages I didn’t opt-in for. I waste at least 15 minutes a day marking emails as spam because, in many cases, the unsubscribe option is hidden," Kamath posted on X (formerly Twitter). "Then, there are the deceptive UI/UX patterns, which make things even worse. But there seems to be hope around the corner."
The recent guidelines issued by the Department of Consumer Affairs for the prevention and regulation of dark patterns "if implemented, will go a long way in reducing this nuisance". "But the regulations can also have a large impact on public and private businesses across D2C businesses, e-commerce, and financial services, including new-age fintechs and banks.”
My phone like for many has become unusable because of the nuisance of unsolicited calls, SMS, and WhatsApp messages I didnât opt-in for. I waste at least 15 minutes a day marking emails as spam because, in many cases, the unsubscribe option is hidden. Then, there are theâ¦— Nithin Kamath (@Nithin0dha) October 19, 2023
The government released draft guidelines for dark patterns or tricky design tricks used in digital or online interfaces. Dark patterns aim to deceive users or take away their control, making them do things they don't want to using disguised advertisements and showing false popularity of products, among other such practices.
Friction exists when some of the things that are dark patterns are not otherwise illegitimate activity, said Ashish Aggarwal, head of public policy at Nassocom in a conversation hosted by Zerodha. "Sometimes, service providers would not put the right kind of investment in processes which could impact the inefficiency or incompetency of the organisation."
According to the draft, dark patterns include:
False Urgency: It is creating a false image that a product is in limited supply and a customer would be missing out on a big opportunity by not buying it or taking the deal.
Basket Sneaking: This refers to adding products to a customer’s cart before checkout without obtaining their consent. According to Garg, examples of basket sneaking are mostly seen in automatic addition of donations, charities and subscription to newsletters.
Nagging: It's bombarding a user with requests or interruptions that aren't related to why they're using a platform. This can include platforms asking you to download their mobile app even if you keep closing the pop-up.
Confirm Shaming: This occurs when a platform uses guilt to make you buy something or keep a subscription.
Forced Action: When a platform makes you do extra things, like buying another product, to get what you originally wanted.
Subscription Trap: Makes canceling a paid subscription hard or hides the cancel option, or requires payment info for a free trial.
Interface Interference: Changes the design to manipulate your actions.
Bait And Switch: Promises one thing but delivers something else.
Drip Pricing: When a platform doesn't show the full price upfront or reveals it after you confirm the purchase. It covers advertising something as free but making you buy more.
Disguised Advertisement: Hides ads as different types of content—like pretending an ad is a user's post or a news article.
Legal definition and guidelines of dark pattern will support consumers in any legal complications, Kailash Nadh, chief technology officer at Zerodha, said. "Without a legal recognition and basis of dark patterns, it would be difficult for the consumers to get a leg to stand on."
Norms To Curb Cyberfraud, Pesky Calls
Separately, amid rising cases of cyberfraud, the government recently made biometric and police verification mandatory for SIM card dealers. This is a very big step towards holding people accountable, Minister of Electronics and Information Technology, Ashwini Vaishnaw said.
“There were a lot of malpractices being done to buy a SIM box which contain a lot of SIMs and these where used for different purposes”, he said highlighting the menace of pesky calls.
To check on the unsolicited calls and deceptive marketing practices, regulators have been stepping up their game. TRAI, earlier this year, asked telecom operators to take immediate action to curb pesky calls and messages by getting banks and financial institutions to clean up unused templates.
The regulator initiated a slew of steps to crackdown on the issue of unsolicited commercial communications that, at times, leads to instances of frauds and scams.