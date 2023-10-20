Nithin Kamath Says Norms To Check Dark Patterns Will Impact Digital Businesses

The government's regulations on dark patterns can contain the menace of unsolicited market calls and deceptive marketing but could impact e-commerce firms to fintechs and banks, according to Zerodha co-founder Nithin Kamath.

"My phone like for many has become unusable because of the nuisance of unsolicited calls, SMS, and WhatsApp messages I didn’t opt-in for. I waste at least 15 minutes a day marking emails as spam because, in many cases, the unsubscribe option is hidden," Kamath posted on X (formerly Twitter). "Then, there are the deceptive UI/UX patterns, which make things even worse. But there seems to be hope around the corner."

The recent guidelines issued by the Department of Consumer Affairs for the prevention and regulation of dark patterns "if implemented, will go a long way in reducing this nuisance". "But the regulations can also have a large impact on public and private businesses across D2C businesses, e-commerce, and financial services, including new-age fintechs and banks.”