Nissin Foods Elevates Sandeep Bakhshi As Managing Director Of Indo Nissin Foods

Nissin Foods Holdings Co. Ltd, a leading instant noodle company, on Friday, announced a restructuring of its senior leadership and elevated its Chief Business Officer Sandeep Bakhshi as managing director of Indian subsidiary, Indo Nissin Foods.

Bakhshi succeeds Gautam Sharma, who was with Indo Nissin business from 2014 onward, according to a statement.

Indo Nissin Chairman Hiroyuki Yoshida said, "He (Bakhshi) has been instrumental in growing the Indo Nissin business in the last eight years and we are confident of his ability to lead the company in its next phase of transformational growth." Bakhshi has over 25 years of experience in sales and held positions at SC Johnson (now Brillon), Mars-Wrigley, Pidilite, AkzoNobel, and Asian Paints.