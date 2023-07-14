Nissan To Recall 1.38 Million Cars In U.S., Europe And Japan

A Nissan Motor Co. badge on an X-Trail sport utility vehicle (SUV) during a test driving event in Tokyo, Japan, on Monday, April 17, 2023. Renault SA is set to cut its holding in Nissan to 15% from 43%, while Nissan intends to take a stake of as much as 15% in Renault’s EV business, Ampere. Photographer: Kiyoshi Ota/Bloomberg