Nissan Credit Rating Cut to Junk by S&P Global Ratings

While Nissan has recovered form two years of losses and is sticking to its forecast to post operating profit of ¥360 billion ($2.7 billion) for the fiscal year ending this month, the manufacturer has had a dearth of new models to appeal to car buyers. A weaker yen in late 2022 also helped to boost income brought home, making up for production snags, but that’s fading as the currency strengthens this year.