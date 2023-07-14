Nirma, Sekhmet Vie For $731 Million Glenmark Life Stake, Sources Say

Glenmark Pharma has been working with advisers to seek buyers for its stake in the unit as it looks to raise cash and cut debt, the people said. Deliberations are ongoing and the bidders may not proceed with formal offers, the people said. Representatives for Glenmark Life, Glenmark Pharma, Nirma and PAG declined to comment, while Sekhmet Pharmaventures didn’t respond to requests for comment.