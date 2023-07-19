Nippon India Mutual Fund's Sailesh Bhan Bets On These Sectors
Large caps are attractively valued from the growth recovery they are anticipating in India in the next few years, he said.
Renewable energy, pharma and healthcare, and manufacturing, including tapping retirement savings, are structural themes that will last beyond the near term, according to Nippon India Mutual Fund's Sailesh Raj Bhan. These are opportunities that should not be missed, he said.
"There are several megatrends that are underway because India as a country is seeing so much change," Bhan, chief investment officer-equity, told BQ Prime at the India Opportunity Summit.
Major Trends And Themes
Energy transition: India wants 50% of its power to come from renewable sources by 2030, which is a large investment theme that is under play, he said. "And when that tipping point happens, you know, that becomes a major trend."
Demographic change: India is known for having lots of young people, but there is a huge cohort of old people in India, which is over 50 years of age, Bhan said. Countries with ageing populations have three to four crore old people, while India has around 30 crore people in that bracket. "All of them require an extensive number of services, medicines, home care, and healthcare facilities. Servicing senior citizens, or the 50 plus, population, is a mega-trend."
"Retirement savings is a large market that is still untapped in India," Bhan said.
With the younger population being tech savvy, providing manpower to the world in terms of back office is also a trend, he said.
Manufacturing: For manufacturing to take off in India, now is the right time, according to Bhan. Currently, India has everything in place—government incentives and people wanting to invest. "There are 10 years of underinvestment behind us, and India is becoming larger by volume, so you can't live by imports."
Attractive Large Cap Valuations
Large cap valuations are reasonably okay in the medium term, said Bhan, while the impact cost of buying in the small-cap space is way higher.
"Today, given the current conditions where there has been a strong rally in small caps in the last three months and a moderate rally in large caps, large caps appear far more well positioned from a risk-reward point of view. So, there is relative attractiveness," Bhan said.
For anybody looking at small cap investing, "we advise them to come for at least five to seven years because that is the minimum cycle you need to stay invested to make money, because of the volatility in that space".
Large-cap businesses are generally fairly attractively valued given the growth recovery that they are anticipating in India in the next few years, he said.
Sectoral Preference
There are four very important sectors that Bhan thinks will play out in the next few years in India:
Pharmaceuticals: Pharma clearly is coming out of a weak earning cycle because of high raw material costs and excess inventory in the system, he said. Also, the sector solves problems for our country's large population with chronic diseases. "That's a structural trend that will last beyond the visible 5–10 years."
Manufacturing, Engineering: Valuations in these businesses are not so favourable today, but the theme has longevity, he said.
Utilities: Utilities, like power and other infrastructure that went through a bad cycle, are just coming out of it. So that's a big theme.
Banking: India has some of the best banks, and the evaluations of these businesses are fairly reasonable, Bhan said. With the whole investment cycle in front of us, that's a large opportunity, he said.
