Nippon India Mutual Fund's Sailesh Bhan Bets On These Sectors

Energy transition: India wants 50% of its power to come from renewable sources by 2030, which is a large investment theme that is under play, he said. "And when that tipping point happens, you know, that becomes a major trend."

Demographic change: India is known for having lots of young people, but there is a huge cohort of old people in India, which is over 50 years of age, Bhan said. Countries with ageing populations have three to four crore old people, while India has around 30 crore people in that bracket. "All of them require an extensive number of services, medicines, home care, and healthcare facilities. Servicing senior citizens, or the 50 plus, population, is a mega-trend."

"Retirement savings is a large market that is still untapped in India," Bhan said.

With the younger population being tech savvy, providing manpower to the world in terms of back office is also a trend, he said.

Manufacturing: For manufacturing to take off in India, now is the right time, according to Bhan. Currently, India has everything in place—government incentives and people wanting to invest. "There are 10 years of underinvestment behind us, and India is becoming larger by volume, so you can't live by imports."