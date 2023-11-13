Nintendo Has A Silent Problem With ‘Zelda’ Film

But what worked in the Mario movie may not work for , given how adamant the developers have been about Link’s silence and the player’s role in co-creating the character. They want him to appeal to all players, a desire that’s been worked into multiple parts of Link’s design. In addition to his voicelessness, Link is, as a 2016 rticle states, “androgynous by design;” though Link is canonically male, producer Aonuma hoped androgyny would help “either female or male players […] be able to relate to Link.” Some have argued that this androgyny imbues an element of queerness in the series.