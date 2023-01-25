Nine Out Of 10 Individual F&O Traders Lost Money In FY22

You may have heard it. The regulator has found it to be true. Trading in F&O is largely a losing game. Nine out of 10 individual traders in the futures and option market ended up losing money in the fiscal ended March 2022. What's more, most of them were young and first-timers.

Nearly 90% of individual F&O investors suffered losses in FY22, according to a study by the Securities and Exchange Board of India.

That's when the number of such investors participating in the F&O market spiked 500% from FY19 to FY22, according to the report. The period of study was suitably selected keeping in view the influx of retail investors in the last three years to analyse the trends before and after Covid-19, SEBI said.