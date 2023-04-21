Nine Of Ten Employees In India To Continue Learning Through Their Career: Survey

Over 88% of employees in the country expect to continue learning and training throughout their career to stay relevant, a report said on Friday.

A majority of the respondents, who participated in the survey, believe that learning a new language, specifically English, would help them advance in their careers, it said.

Pearson Skills Outlook report, Employee View, is based on a survey among 4,000 people in four countries like the U.S., the U.K., India and Brazil. It included 1,000 respondents from India.

Nearly 9 in 10 (88%) Indian workers expect to continue learning throughout their careers to stay up to date and more than half (75%) of respondents stated that their employers offer skilling as a benefit, the British publishing and education company said in the report.

In India, technical skills like AI/ML, data processing, and coding are priorities across age groups, specifically when considering skills of the future, the report said.