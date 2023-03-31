Nilesh Shah's Top Investment Themes In A Year Of Challenges

The year 2023 is a confluence of several macro challenges, creating headwinds for equity markets globally and in India, according to Nilesh Shah of Envison Capital Services Pvt.

However, this also makes it a good time to invest as the expected recovery next year could garner "phenomenal" returns from a two to three year investment perspective, Shah, managing director and chief executive officer at the investment manager, said in an interview with BQ Prime's Niraj Shah.

He cited impact of geopolitical tensions on supply chains, uncertainty on liquidity easing in an environment of rising interest rates and diminishing growth in equity market as compared to the last two calendar years as key challenges.

"Cash flow generators, irrespective of tough times or good times, always rule," the expert said, while speaking about stocks that could perform well in such a challenging scenario.

Shah recommends a broad-based portfolio because of emerging opportunities across diverse sectors. "One has more options now apart from conventional technology or banks," Shah said.