Nilekani Says Next Infosys Chairman To Be A Non-Founder
Infosys Ltd. Chairman Nandan Nilekani said his successor at the software services provider will be a non-founder.
"I'll be handing over to a chairman at whatever point that I exit from the scene, who'll be a... non-founder," he said at an event to commemorate 40 years of Infosys. There cannot be a "Plan B" regarding his succession, as "if I hand over to someone and it doesn't work, I cannot come back at 75."
Nilekani said his primary criteria while selecting a successor is to ensure that the vision of Co-founder NR Narayana Murthy is implemented.
Nilekani had returned as the non-executive chairman in 2017 to navigate the leadership crisis after former Chief Executive Officer Vishal Sikka was forced to leave following a boardroom coup. Sikka quit after a public spat with Murthy. The company later named Salil Parekh as the CEO.