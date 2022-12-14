Nilekani Says Next Infosys Chairman To Be A Non-Founder

Infosys Ltd. Chairman Nandan Nilekani said his successor at the software services provider will be a non-founder.

"I'll be handing over to a chairman at whatever point that I exit from the scene, who'll be a... non-founder," he said at an event to commemorate 40 years of Infosys. There cannot be a "Plan B" regarding his succession, as "if I hand over to someone and it doesn't work, I cannot come back at 75."

Nilekani said his primary criteria while selecting a successor is to ensure that the vision of Co-founder NR Narayana Murthy is implemented.