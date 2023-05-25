Nikon Bets Big On Mirrorless Cameras, Sees Potential In India

Nikon Corp. sees potential in India to become its third largest market for cameras, but it has no plans yet to have a manufacturing base in the country.

"Today, India ranks fifth behind the United States, China, Japan and Germany in the digital camera space," Keizo Fujii, managing director of Nikon Singapore Pte, told BQ Prime. "But we expect the country to overtake Japan and Germany to become the third largest soon."

The bullish outlook of Fujii, who is on a visit to India for the launch of its latest mirrorless camera, comes amid a global economic downturn. India does stand out among the world’s biggest economies, with Europe hovering on the brink of potential recession and U.S. growth slowing.