Nike’s Slump Was Foretold By Its Key Taiwan Shoe Supplier

Adidas AG already gave us hints of trouble when it announced earnings on Aug. 3 that included a 16% decline in revenue from North America. The region only accounts for 28% of the German company’s sales, so any direct impact from the US is limited. Bad news from Dick’s Sporting Goods Inc. added to the noise but could be misleading: the major weakness was from a surge in thefts at its US stores. Foot Locker Inc. also came out with poor second-quarter results and a cut to its full-year guidance, a sign that things really are looking bad.