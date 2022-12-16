Nifty IT Set For Worst Year Since 2008 Financial Crisis; What’s Next?

The gauge of Indian IT stocks is on course for its worst performance since the Global Financial Crisis of 2008-09, as demand for software services comes off pandemic highs amid macro headwinds.

That’s a minor blip in the larger scheme of things, analysts say.

The Nifty IT index has declined as much as 25% so far in 2022—the steepest decline in a calendar year since at least 2008, when the barometer fell 54.56%, according to Bloomberg data. The gauge more than doubled in the pandemic years of 2020 and 2021, underscoring the rush of digital transformation deals amid stay-at-home restrictions.