Nifty In Technical Charts: Volatility May Be Seen, But Buy At Dips

With the exception of Reliance Industries Ltd., the other Nifty leaders are not really looking so spiffy, and hence, the index may be susceptible to weakness emerging in banks. So, the big bank stocks hold the key to the extent of reaction in the week ahead.

Speaking of time cycles, the weakness for this month may have been back-ended for the last week. For sure, I expect the fall to reach a low in mid-August. But the time count in July seems to be getting crunched into some volatility for the second half of the month. There could be some volatility at the start of the week, which will raise the market until around July 13–14. Then another patch of volatility would pull the markets down during the rest of the month. None of these downpours are really deep enough to scare us, but they do need to be expected. Only then can you plan for it. So, swing traders can still be buyers during dips into defined supports.

I had also spoken last week about the rise and rise of options trading. In this connection, one of the data points from Friday stood out prominently. The FII bought 32,000 crore of options on Friday. This is a pretty large figure, not seen in recent times. Usually, when they have a figure of 20,000 crore or more, it suggests some volatile moves for a couple of sessions at least.

Large call open interest positions exist at ATM strikes, and PCR has dropped sharply. FII data reveals that they have bought both calls and puts, so it seems like we may be set for a volatile start to the week. Client positions show large put shorts, so are there any chances of this apple cart being toppled? Option traders should be careful on Monday and Tuesday to avoid getting trapped.

The action in the second-rung stocks is pretty strong. PSU banks, along with scheduled bank stocks, are faring well. Autos were in good demand. Pharma is seen in continued play. These may be sectors to seek out for dip buys on Monday and Tuesday.