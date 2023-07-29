Nifty In Technical Charts: The Fear Of A Reaction Is A Deterrent For Many, Yet
The lack of trends created some issues for traders, as the smooth ride they had been enjoying thus far was missing.
Last week saw the market remain in a range with no attempt to cross the high of the earlier week. Therefore, the top of the index remains the one reached on July 20. Both the Nifty and Bank Nifty finished with some losses for the week. The lack of trends created some issues for traders, as the smooth ride they had been enjoying thus far was missing.
One of the possible reasons is that the pace of fund flow from FPIs suddenly reversed itself, and we saw two days of big selling (Rs 5,000 crore +) over the last two sessions, and this kind of put the brakes on the gains. Even though the DIIs bought a good chunk of it, the impact on the trends was visible. But before we get spooked by that piece of news, let me hasten to add that for the month of July, the FPI has pumped in Rs 14,600 crore while the DII has sold some Rs 3,670 crore. That definitely accounts for the strong move we have seen through the month.
Hence, the monthly chart remains in good form, as can be seen in Chart 1.
The chart is in Heiken Ashi format, and we can note the firm set of candles over the past three months. The paint bar studies are a proprietary indicator that I apply to trends. It shows that the trends for July are a bit neutral but have turned better after being tentative in May and June. In the absence of any evidence to the contrary, we still have to side with the bullish side. Of course, I have been saying that for the past 6 months and am probably sounding like a stuck record!
In a way, if you look at the chart, it shows a strong drive from March 2020 till October 2021 and then some lateral consolidation till March 2023 (with an attempt at a new high in November 2022). Now we are seeing a firm thrust out of the consolidation, and a new high has been recorded. So, the market has actually made a fresh breakout of sorts here. But if you look at the sentiment, you would think that we have been going up for the last 12 months in a row! Everyone (and his uncle) is looking for a reaction. Hell, we HAD a reaction for nearly 17 months, for God’s sake! Because the market went sideways, one never felt like there was a reaction! A question to ask here is: is that the market’s fault or our own?
I have been writing about the sentiment thing for many letters now. In the last week too, I wrote that, once the trend has taken hold, we should simply allow the technicals to do their thing and not allow our ideas of fundamentals to get in the middle. Based on what I wrote above, it seems possible that a fresh move is just starting! Now, if you are one of those expecting a reaction and the market runs away, what are you going to do? Wait for a reaction?
For those in the reaction camp, awaiting a slide can be Plan A. But what about Plan B? That has to be in place as well—like, what will you do if the Nifty, say, starts surging beyond 20,000 now? I am not saying here that the Nifty is going to do that, but just pointing out that we need to have a plan to participate in the market if that does happen!
Now, I know what many will be thinking—what about the risk of buying so high? I am not dismissing that at all. That is why Plan B must also have that element penned in. Because if you don’t pen it in, there will be two things that may happen. One, you will not participate at all. Two, you will delay and delay, and by the time you finally make up your mind to enter, the market will be a few hundred points higher and the risks will be even higher! But the fear of missing out will drive you, and that will be a worse mistake to commit!
So much of this investing and trading game is played out in the mind that it is amazing that people still swear by their fundamentals or technicals! Hardly anyone thinks that it is all a mind game of what you think are the current fundamentals and technicals.
At market extremes, technicals and fundamentals will diverge from one another, and that is how you find market highs and lows. At the top, fundamentals will appear brightest, and at the bottom, they will look the gloomiest. Think of 2020, and the mood began then. Think now, and you will see that the India story is being touted from various places. But how many are willing to buy into those? I have heard at least ten guys tell me that the BJP lost the election back in 2004 on the India Shining theme. So, there you have some of the sceptics. The other gang is the one that keeps saying that earnings are not improving. The third gang will tell you about the continued possibility of recession in the US and Europe and high (and continued rising) interest rates. Etc. etc. Tops form when people of all hues say that nothing can stop this market. Think back to the end of 2007. You will then know what I mean by all this. Right now, fundamentals and technicals are going together.
For all those that are afraid of a reaction (and hence sitting on cash waiting for it), I suggest that they sit with a technical analyst and just look at all the different sector indices monthly charts. You will find only a handful of charts where the trends are still lagging. While doing this exercise, I made a curious discovery. Long ago, I highlighted an index called the Nifty Alpha 50 and how that was a good indicator of what the smart set of the market were doing.
It has a good correlation with the Nifty and was actually an outperformer vis-à-vis the Nifty after April 2021. This lasted right up until June 2022 (the first big fall of the Nifty). We can see this on chart 2. The blue line is Alpha 50 vs. Nifty (orange).
Since Jun 2022 however, this index has been a distinct under performer vis a vis the Nifty. To me that is a classic indication of the sceptical nature of the active players. For sure, they have been participating in the market. But they have been doing so with hesitancy, some trepidation about an imminent reaction. Unable to resist not participating but doing so hesitantly at the same time! This has been the situation of the smart set. They need to go gung ho for the market to hit tops. Remember that. Smart set doesn’t always get it right. Their smartness however, saves them from getting badly hurt.
Now here is another comparative chart, showing the Alpha50 with Smallcap 250 and Micorcap250.
We can note here that there is no fear among the Small and microcap players, and the smart set index (i.e., Alpha50) is seen lagging here as well. I am not showing a chart where we can note that the small, mid, and microcap indices are faring as well, if not better, than the Nifty too! So, here you have one set of the market that is fearless (as yet), while the moneybag lot is playing tentatively! We need the major set of participants in the market aligned on one side for a good top to be recorded.
So, my main point this week is that we should not be suffering from Vertigo (a fear of heights) just because the Nifty or Sensex has hit levels that we didn’t think would come so quickly. Make Plan A and Plan B and continue the long play.
Does that mean there won't be pullbacks? Of course not. That is part of the way the market moves. What I am trying to point out here is that one should not live in fear of them, mistaking a reaction for a reversal. Plenty of time is left for that. With the breadth we are seeing, it will take some bigger fundamental triggers to turn this around. And the technicians shall signal it to us well in advance!
CK Narayan is an expert in technical analysis, the founder of Growth Avenues, Chartadvise, and NeoTrader, and the chief investment officer of Plus Delta Portfolios.
The views expressed here are those of the author and do not necessarily represent the views of BQ Prime or its editorial team.