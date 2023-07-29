Nifty In Technical Charts: The Fear Of A Reaction Is A Deterrent For Many, Yet

The chart is in Heiken Ashi format, and we can note the firm set of candles over the past three months. The paint bar studies are a proprietary indicator that I apply to trends. It shows that the trends for July are a bit neutral but have turned better after being tentative in May and June. In the absence of any evidence to the contrary, we still have to side with the bullish side. Of course, I have been saying that for the past 6 months and am probably sounding like a stuck record!

In a way, if you look at the chart, it shows a strong drive from March 2020 till October 2021 and then some lateral consolidation till March 2023 (with an attempt at a new high in November 2022). Now we are seeing a firm thrust out of the consolidation, and a new high has been recorded. So, the market has actually made a fresh breakout of sorts here. But if you look at the sentiment, you would think that we have been going up for the last 12 months in a row! Everyone (and his uncle) is looking for a reaction. Hell, we HAD a reaction for nearly 17 months, for God’s sake! Because the market went sideways, one never felt like there was a reaction! A question to ask here is: is that the market’s fault or our own?

I have been writing about the sentiment thing for many letters now. In the last week too, I wrote that, once the trend has taken hold, we should simply allow the technicals to do their thing and not allow our ideas of fundamentals to get in the middle. Based on what I wrote above, it seems possible that a fresh move is just starting! Now, if you are one of those expecting a reaction and the market runs away, what are you going to do? Wait for a reaction?

For those in the reaction camp, awaiting a slide can be Plan A. But what about Plan B? That has to be in place as well—like, what will you do if the Nifty, say, starts surging beyond 20,000 now? I am not saying here that the Nifty is going to do that, but just pointing out that we need to have a plan to participate in the market if that does happen!

Now, I know what many will be thinking—what about the risk of buying so high? I am not dismissing that at all. That is why Plan B must also have that element penned in. Because if you don’t pen it in, there will be two things that may happen. One, you will not participate at all. Two, you will delay and delay, and by the time you finally make up your mind to enter, the market will be a few hundred points higher and the risks will be even higher! But the fear of missing out will drive you, and that will be a worse mistake to commit!

So much of this investing and trading game is played out in the mind that it is amazing that people still swear by their fundamentals or technicals! Hardly anyone thinks that it is all a mind game of what you think are the current fundamentals and technicals.

At market extremes, technicals and fundamentals will diverge from one another, and that is how you find market highs and lows. At the top, fundamentals will appear brightest, and at the bottom, they will look the gloomiest. Think of 2020, and the mood began then. Think now, and you will see that the India story is being touted from various places. But how many are willing to buy into those? I have heard at least ten guys tell me that the BJP lost the election back in 2004 on the India Shining theme. So, there you have some of the sceptics. The other gang is the one that keeps saying that earnings are not improving. The third gang will tell you about the continued possibility of recession in the US and Europe and high (and continued rising) interest rates. Etc. etc. Tops form when people of all hues say that nothing can stop this market. Think back to the end of 2007. You will then know what I mean by all this. Right now, fundamentals and technicals are going together.

For all those that are afraid of a reaction (and hence sitting on cash waiting for it), I suggest that they sit with a technical analyst and just look at all the different sector indices monthly charts. You will find only a handful of charts where the trends are still lagging. While doing this exercise, I made a curious discovery. Long ago, I highlighted an index called the Nifty Alpha 50 and how that was a good indicator of what the smart set of the market were doing.

It has a good correlation with the Nifty and was actually an outperformer vis-à-vis the Nifty after April 2021. This lasted right up until June 2022 (the first big fall of the Nifty). We can see this on chart 2. The blue line is Alpha 50 vs. Nifty (orange).