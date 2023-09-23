Nifty In Technical Charts: Still A Pullback In An Uptrend

They have been a recipient of some good news coming from the bond markets. The inclusion of Indian government bonds in the JPMorgan list is a big, big development for our country and this is going to set off a whole new set of dominoes, one among them being continued patronage of PSU and other bank stocks. This is such a big development that we may have something connected with it emerging every couple of weeks, impacting the markets in various ways and doubtless, chart pictures of different kinds shall emerge. So, definitely remain tuned into that space for the coming year or more.

I spoke earlier about the current fall being a pullback within an ongoing uptrend and this bond market news will ensure that a cushion of sorts is laid out for the equity markets into the future. So, going ahead, we will more likely see only some series of short-term declines and nothing more serious than that. This, of course, assumes that there shall be no other major fundamental developments of any kind across the months ahead. Barring that, the Nifty is on course to ride into new highs steadily through the coming couple of years.

The time count write-up from last week bears repeating. Here it is: “One of the reasons I would want to be a bit wary is because of the time count. My cycle studies indicate that October will not be a bullish month. I had already warned that beyond the first week to ten days in September, the trends may start to falter. Volatility has set in. I expect this to continue into October as well. The only sustained time signatures I get for the days ahead is in the last week of September, when the market trends may wear a better bullish look. But this is a short window, replaced soon by uncertain days.”

And the conclusion bears repeating too. “This is, of course, not to mean that the market will be devoid of opportunities. There will always be something in play and news flow is bound to be there in some fashion or the other. For example, the September-ending results season should start from mid-October and will provide some news inputs. But, if the overall trend is not favouring sustained trends, understand that even good news may produce only short-lived moves. It will therefore require more than ordinary good news to create sustainable trends.”

Rallies towards 20,000 may see supplies emerge, while dips towards 19,200 would see buying emerge. So, that is pretty much the range I expect the index to be locked in for the next month or so. Within that stock-specific opportunities shall keep showing up. A keen eye with a swift hand movement shall help us to nail some profits from trading.