Nifty In Technical Charts: Results Flow To Provide Triggers

My principal approach to trading and investing is to use 'Time' first and 'Price' second. Like the many cliches that we are all familiar with in normal life. There is a time for all things, the wise have said. Nothing happens ahead of its time, is also something we all keep hearing. Hence this approach.

My view on April being a better month compared to March is borne out by the fact that, for the month-to-date, the Nifty is up 3% while the Bank Nifty is up 5.5%. Among sector indices, only IT and media are losers for the month so far, while all the other sector indices are up. Having a bullish view in April should have paid off if you played the game properly. My approach is to first have a view for the year, then for the quarter, followed by a view for the month. These set the roadmap for how I need to play the markets. In line with this approach, I offered the yearly view at the start of January, following that up with a view for the first quarter. In subsequent articles, I have been covering the view for the month. All these forecasts are made in advance. So far, April is playing out as per script. I had indicated that the rise would continue until around April 19. The market made a high for the current rise on April 17 and has been a bit adrift thereafter.

For the balance of April, I continue to see an upside bias; hence, any big declines are ruled out. One should continue buying the intra-week dips in indices and stocks until around April 28. Long positions can be given up there. Those who play in futures should possibly roll over less of their long positions this time.

The second quarter has just begun. We have dealt with April already. May looks to be a choppy month, and I do not foresee any big moves—up or down—for the indices. Therefore, it may become a very stock-specific month. It seems like all attention will shift to the flow of results. Sentiment remains steady if indices don't fluctuate too much. This then allows traders and investors to concentrate more comfortably on stock moves. This is what I expect to happen in May. The whole month appears to be filled with to-and-fro movement days. Hence, it will be a terrible month if you are a positional trader. Active day traders will make money in May if they avoid becoming greedy about their moves. Option sellers will make money in May as the choppy trends favour selling.

June is more of a negative month, and we are likely to see a retest of the March lows in June. Hence, it is best to exit long positions by the end of May and switch to short trading in June. More detailed analysis for June prospects, with dates, etc., will be given in the letters at the end of May.

Now that time indications and the likely moves are indicated, one can form a plan of action for the next couple of months and execute it carefully. Market wins are all about preparation and execution of the intended plans.