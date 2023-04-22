Nifty In Technical Charts: Results Flow To Provide Triggers
Nifty showed three successive bear candles akin to the Three Black Crows pattern, which usually sets the stage for more declines.
The week started badly, with the Nifty getting hit and not recovering effectively thereafter for the whole week. Banks managed to hold the stage a bit but were unable to cover up for poor numbers from a few leader stocks.
The Nifty showed three successive bear candles akin to the Three Black Crows pattern. Usually, that pattern sets the stage for more declines ahead. Bank Nifty (the more traded index) made a high on April 17, followed by a traded high on April 18. This was in the zone of our time range until April 19. The decisive turn in the Nifty has not yet been mimicked by the Bank Nifty, and the futures low at 41,858 is still not broken, and prices have been largely sideways through the week.
The below chart shows the ranged action through the week of the Bank Nifty.
The range for the Bank Nifty for last week was a small one, about 44 points. So it would be easy to penetrate past this range and provide some short-term signals. Such small ranges can also lead to volatility, as the range can be easily crossed on either side. One has to be careful about that. For gauging an uptrend, keep a level of 42,000 as a cutoff. For the Nifty, it can be placed at 17,580.
The light bearish nature of the trend last week can be seen from the fact that the prices did not break the bull range breakout area but never really broke below the bear range breakout area as well. This shows a lack of selling pressure on the lower end. So, the market went down because of a lack of buying rather than some active selling.
The option positions appear to indicate that rallies in Nifty may get resisted around the 17,700 area due to lots of higher call writing, but the Bank Nifty seems to be somewhat neutral, and hence this situation may develop through the week.
No leaders performed much this week.
Given that Nifty and Bank Nifty showed negative returns for the week, leader stocks couldn't make the cut for the bulls. Instead, it is the second- or even third-rung stocks, among the larger names, that have turned in some decent performances. For example, Bandhan Bank Ltd. topped banks (7.5%), Bata India Ltd. topped FMCG (5.7%), Hindustand Petroleum Corporation Ltd. topped energy (7.2%), and Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd. topped pharma (4.2%), among others.
What can this mean? Since none of these companies reported results during the last week, the reasons lie elsewhere. Perhaps good numbers are expected from these companies, and this may be some sort of buildup in advance? That is a possibility, and therefore we should surely keep track of the top names across sectors as the week ends for more action in the coming weeks.
But Reliance came out with a snorter and was the first heavyweight to do so. This should help the market stabilise as we await other results with some expectations. This will become the crutch for the bulls next week.
ICICI Bank Ltd. too came out with street-beat numbers, and that too should get the bulls energised. For a change, they have bullish numbers to run with in the week ahead. So, maybe a better start that will sustain for more time through the week.
The below chart shows ICICI Bank daily with Gann angles drawn in a move above the 895–905 area that can take stock to the 935–960 zone ahead if the trends take hold.
Main results for the week ahead include IndusInd Bank Ltd., Dalmia Bharat Ltd., Tata Consumer Products Ltd. (charts neutral), Persistent Systems Ltd., HDFC Asset Management Co. (chart bearish), AU Small Finance Bank Ltd. (breakout above 685 is positive), Bajaj Auto Ltd., and Nestle India Ltd. (chart bullish) among the F&O names.
Time Gazing
My principal approach to trading and investing is to use 'Time' first and 'Price' second. Like the many cliches that we are all familiar with in normal life. There is a time for all things, the wise have said. Nothing happens ahead of its time, is also something we all keep hearing. Hence this approach.
My view on April being a better month compared to March is borne out by the fact that, for the month-to-date, the Nifty is up 3% while the Bank Nifty is up 5.5%. Among sector indices, only IT and media are losers for the month so far, while all the other sector indices are up. Having a bullish view in April should have paid off if you played the game properly. My approach is to first have a view for the year, then for the quarter, followed by a view for the month. These set the roadmap for how I need to play the markets. In line with this approach, I offered the yearly view at the start of January, following that up with a view for the first quarter. In subsequent articles, I have been covering the view for the month. All these forecasts are made in advance. So far, April is playing out as per script. I had indicated that the rise would continue until around April 19. The market made a high for the current rise on April 17 and has been a bit adrift thereafter.
For the balance of April, I continue to see an upside bias; hence, any big declines are ruled out. One should continue buying the intra-week dips in indices and stocks until around April 28. Long positions can be given up there. Those who play in futures should possibly roll over less of their long positions this time.
The second quarter has just begun. We have dealt with April already. May looks to be a choppy month, and I do not foresee any big moves—up or down—for the indices. Therefore, it may become a very stock-specific month. It seems like all attention will shift to the flow of results. Sentiment remains steady if indices don't fluctuate too much. This then allows traders and investors to concentrate more comfortably on stock moves. This is what I expect to happen in May. The whole month appears to be filled with to-and-fro movement days. Hence, it will be a terrible month if you are a positional trader. Active day traders will make money in May if they avoid becoming greedy about their moves. Option sellers will make money in May as the choppy trends favour selling.
June is more of a negative month, and we are likely to see a retest of the March lows in June. Hence, it is best to exit long positions by the end of May and switch to short trading in June. More detailed analysis for June prospects, with dates, etc., will be given in the letters at the end of May.
Now that time indications and the likely moves are indicated, one can form a plan of action for the next couple of months and execute it carefully. Market wins are all about preparation and execution of the intended plans.
CK Narayan is an expert in technical analysis; founder of Growth Avenues, Chartadvise, and NeoTrader; and chief investment officer of Plus Delta Portfolios.
The views expressed here are those of the author, and do not necessarily represent the views of BQ Prime or its editorial team.