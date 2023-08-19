Nifty In Technical Charts: Nifty Down Into Support

The only issue that we face with this chart is that the CS line has thrust into the prices and once that happens, the pace of moves tend to slow down. But, that is quite in line with what we have been expecting already, based on time cycles for the month. In addition, we have TS and KS lines now negatively phased and the levels of TS line (near 19,620) would now offer resistance to rally attempts in the week ahead.

Using Gann’s price cycles, measuring from the lows as well as the highs, I find a confluence of support that lies in the 19,000-19,125 area. So, that is the worst case I expect for the week ahead.

Let’s check time cycles for the next week.

Barring 21st, which may be yet another ranging day with a down bias, the trends should pick up into the end of the month. So largely, we may end August better than the lows reached so far. Calendar day counts from the June 22 low suggests that we should make a low in the early part of next week (perhaps by Monday Itself) and then move to a recovery for a target around 19,650-700 area.

So, that is the road map I am laying for tracking the market for the week ahead.

Over the recent weeks, there is a distinct difference in the positioning of the two sets of banking stocks. The index for PSU banks is headed higher, ready to punch up to new highs. Contrastingly, the index for private banks seems to be heading lower. Here is a startling chart of relative performance of private banks over public sector banks. See Chart 3.

This chart shows that the private banks have actually been underperforming the collection of PSU banks since November 2020. This data was there to see all the time but I hadn’t looked at it earlier and hence, was quite startled to see the evidence. As of last week, too, the private sector banks continue to underperform.