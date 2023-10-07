Nifty In Technical Charts: A Mild Rally To Sell Into

This has formed what is known as a ‘key reversal pattern’ and the fall out of this pattern is to produce a rally that should carry the Nifty back to its most recent rally swing. This lies at the 19,750-19,800 region. Therefore, the extent of the current rally in the market can be expected to last till those levels. The Bank Nifty, however, doesn’t depict a similar pattern and hence, we can expect that the Nifty may be driven by stocks other than the banking pack.

But as can be seen on the chart, the support is still nebulous and even something slightly negative can trip up the rally attempt. So, I really wouldn’t want to put too much faith in its sustenance. As it is, my outlook for October is not for a bullish month. The next week may see the rally persist, but I don’t see it extending beyond. The ending two weeks of October, based on Time cycle studies, is suggesting a renewal of declines.

At the start of the September series, I had mentioned about the fact that the monthly candle of August was quite a bearish one and how that presaged declines if there was follow through. Fortunately, September did not show any further decline. But neither has the market moved higher. Hence, the danger posed by the August candle has not really gone away and this is something to remember. So, that low at 19,200 levels is still an important one for gauging the trend.

Will the jig be up if those levels are broken? Answer is no. In earlier issues, I have argued this point that so long as there is no narrative to sell out, the market shall only witness pullbacks. These shall produce reactions and not reversals. There is some uncertainty regarding the upcoming quarterly results season (set to flow from Oct. 12). Market will wait to see the first flush before deciding its trend.

Here is where Time analysis comes into play once again. I have already mentioned that the second half of October doesn’t wear a bullish look. This can be interpreted to mean that the market is not going to be overjoyed with the flow of results. Since IT and Bank majors come out with numbers in the first flush, it seems quite possible that the results there may not be up to market’s expectations. Exceptions may be there, but that would be on a case to case basis only.

So, if the decline is largely to be contained by end October and for a revival thereafter, then I don’t expect the dips to go deep, even if the August low at 19,200 is broken. The worst case scenario could be around the 19,050-18,900 area.

Long ago, I had featured a chart (during the market rise), where I had shown two stoploss lines— one for traders and the other for investors. I am reproducing the updated chart here again (see chart 3). Some readers may perhaps recall having seen this chart in earlier issues of this letter.

>>>>>CHART 3 HERE>>>>>