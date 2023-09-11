Nifty Hits 20,000-Mark For The First Time: Market Wrap

India's benchmark stock indices advanced for the seventh straight day to log the best stretch of gains in 11 weeks since June 26 to July 6, when the indices advanced for eight days.

While the Nifty 50 crossed the 20,000 level for the first time intraday, the Sensex was about 400 points shy of its record closing high at 67,571.90 points. The public sector unit banks, metals, and auto sectors rose in trade, whereas the media sector was under pressure.

Europe’s Stoxx 600 rose 0.5%, and U.S. futures pointed to gains on Wall Street. Tesla Inc. rallied 5% in U.S. premarket trading on an upgrade from Morgan Stanley.

Italian banks led gains among European lenders after a report that the government is weighing changes to a controversial tax on banks’ windfall profits.

In China, there are hints that the economy may be stabilising after a sharp downturn. The benchmark CSI 300 rose 0.7% on Monday, snapping a four-session losing streak.

Shares in Hong Kong fell as trading resumed after a Friday closure, and property stocks there sank following disappointing earnings at Sun Hung Kai Properties Ltd.

The S&P BSE Sensex closed up 528 points, or 0.79%, at 67,127.08, while the NSE Nifty 50 was 176 points, or 0.89%, higher at 19,996.35.