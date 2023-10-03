Nifty 50 Looks 10% Overvalued, Says Kotak Institutional Equities

India's stock benchmark Nifty 50 looks 10% overvalued when forward earnings yield is measured against expected growth, profitability, volatility and 10-year government bond yield, according to Kotak Institutional Equities.

The fourth quarter of the calendar year has been seasonally the weakest for the Indian equity market, the brokerage said.

Valuations based on the forward earnings yield and the upcoming seasonally weak period "make us cautious about the index’s expected returns in the next three to six months", Kotak said in an Oct. 3 note.