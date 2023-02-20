NHPC Shareholders Approve Rajeev Kumar Vishnoi's Appointment As CMD

The Ministry of Power on Dec. 13, 2022, communicated the ex-post facto approval of competent authority to entrust the additional charge of the post of Chairman & Managing Director, NHPC to Rajeev Kumar Vishnoi, who is also CMD, THDC India Ltd, for a period of six months from Sept 1, 2022, or till the appointment of a regular incumbent to the post, or until further orders, whichever is the earliest.